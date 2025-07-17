Left Menu

Rajkot Inferno: Charges Framed in Tragic TRP Game Zone Fire

Charges have been framed against 15 individuals, including civic officials, in connection with the deadly TRP game zone fire in Rajkot. The fire, which occurred in May 2024, claimed 27 lives. The accused, facing charges under several IPC sections, have pleaded not guilty, leading to a trial scheduled for July 31.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A court has framed charges against 15 individuals, including several civic officials, in connection with the devastating May 2024 TRP game zone fire in Rajkot that resulted in 27 fatalities. The Additional Sessions Judge DS Singh outlined the charges, primarily related to culpable homicide and negligence, among others under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The tragedy, which saw children and adults perish due to a fire accelerated by inflammable materials, highlighted alarming oversight and negligence. Notably, the facility lacked a necessary No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the city's fire department. Prosecution argues that construction material like foam and wood contributed to the rapid spread of the blaze.

The trial is set to continue as the accused, including the game's co-owners and former officials from the Rajkot Municipal Corporation, have pleaded not guilty. The legal proceedings follow the court's rejection of discharge pleas from seven of the accused on July 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

