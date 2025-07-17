Left Menu

Momentum Builds for 'Bhil Pradesh' in Rajasthan

A significant gathering at Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan highlights the demand for a separate Bhil Pradesh. Organized by tribal groups, the rally aimed to include districts from four states. Political reactions vary, with some supporting the cultural preservation and others criticizing it as divisive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:21 IST
The clamor for a separate 'Bhil Pradesh' intensified in Rajasthan, as a mass assembly of the tribal community took place at Mangarh Dham in Banswara on Thursday.

Organized by the 'Bhil Pradesh Mukti Morcha' and 'Adivasi Parivar,' the rally pushed for the creation of Bhil Pradesh, encompassing districts from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. The event witnessed significant attendance under tight security arrangements. Kantilal Roat, a founding member of Adivasi Parivar, emphasized the longstanding demand and the ongoing nature of their protests.

The rally was supported by Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) MP, Rajkumar Roat, who shared a proposed map of Bhil Pradesh on social media, calling the demand a pre-independence issue necessary for tribal cultural preservation. In contrast, BJP leader Rajendra Rathore criticized the move as unconstitutional and politically motivated. Roat countered that state reorganization is constitutionally viable and 'Bhil Pradesh' fulfills necessary criteria.

