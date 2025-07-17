End of an Era: France Concludes Troop Withdrawal from Senegal

The French military has concluded its withdrawal from Senegal, signaling the end of an era of permanent troop presence in West Africa. This significant change comes at a time of waning French influence in the region and rising calls from local leaders for greater autonomy.

A formal handover ceremony of Camp Geille, France's largest base in Senegal, along with a nearby air facility, marked the official transfer of control to the Senegalese government. French General Pascal Ianni described the move as a new phase in military relations, reflecting Senegal's desire to host no permanent foreign forces.

This action is part of a larger pattern in French military strategy, prompted by resistance in various African nations against perceived colonial legacies. France aims to pivot towards offering defense training and targeted military support rather than maintaining bases. The decision follows similar withdrawals from other African nations, reinforcing a growing trend towards regional self-reliance in defense matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)