PM VIKAS Skill Training and Women's Entrepreneurship Program Launched in Kerala

In a significant move to empower minority communities through technology-driven skills and entrepreneurship, Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Shri George Kurian, launched a new skill training and women entrepreneurship development project under the Pradhan Mantri Virasat Ka Samvardhan (PM VIKAS) scheme at the prestigious Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Kottayam.

The initiative, a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Minority Affairs and IIIT Kottayam, aims to build the capabilities of youth and women from minority communities in Kerala, enabling them to actively participate in the digital economy and contribute to local and national development.

MoU Signed for Capacity Building of 450 Minority Candidates

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed during the event between MoMA and IIIT Kottayam, establishing a roadmap for training 450 candidates from minority communities. The project includes:

150 youth to be trained in cutting-edge Internet of Things (IoT) technologies

300 women to undergo leadership and entrepreneurship development training

The entire training cost will be covered by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, while IIIT Kottayam will act as the implementing agency, leveraging its institutional expertise in emerging technologies and innovation.

Participants will receive:

Stipends during the training period

Post-training support for employment and self-employment opportunities

This initiative underscores the Ministry’s commitment to inclusive growth through education, skilling, and enterprise support.

Focus on Women-Led Development and Digital Empowerment

Shri George Kurian emphasized that the PM VIKAS scheme is not merely a skilling program but a catalyst for holistic socio-economic upliftment. He noted that empowering women through entrepreneurship is vital to India’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

“This program provides an ideal platform for aspiring women entrepreneurs and youth from minority communities to gain future-ready skills and launch their own ventures. It is also a critical step toward narrowing gender and community-based digital divides,” said the Minister.

The entrepreneurship training for women is expected to cover a wide range of modules including:

Business planning and financial literacy

Marketing and branding

Digital platforms for business

Government schemes and funding access

Strategic Role of IIIT Kottayam

IIIT Kottayam, designated as an Institute of National Importance, is known for its emphasis on technological innovation, research, and startup incubation. The institute’s infrastructure and faculty will provide hands-on training, mentorship, and exposure to real-world applications of IoT and enterprise building.

Prof. Dr. Prasad Krishna, Director of IIIT Kottayam, welcomed the partnership, noting that the institution is well-positioned to deliver impactful training in collaboration with MoMA.

“This is not just a training program. It’s about creating future technologists and entrepreneurs who can build solutions for their communities,” said Dr. Krishna.

Strengthening Aspirations through Engagement

In addition to launching the program, Shri George Kurian also interacted with local students and PM VIKAS aspirants, listening to their goals and challenges. He encouraged them to pursue education and skill development with confidence, assuring continued government support.

Also in attendance were:

Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs

Senior officials from MoMA

Faculty members and trainers from IIIT Kottayam

Local youth and women from nearby minority communities

The Minister’s engagement reaffirmed the government’s objective to bridge opportunity gaps by connecting marginalized groups with high-potential growth sectors.

About PM VIKAS

The Pradhan Mantri Virasat Ka Samvardhan (PM VIKAS) scheme is a flagship initiative by the Ministry of Minority Affairs that integrates five previous skilling and economic development schemes. It aims to:

Promote traditional skills, especially among artisans

Enable youth and women entrepreneurship

Facilitate access to financial services, markets, and technology

Create a pipeline of skilled talent for emerging sectors

Toward a More Inclusive Digital Future

The rollout of this initiative in Kerala, particularly at a national-level technical institute, sends a strong signal about the government's focus on technology-enabled inclusion. As India accelerates its digital transformation, such targeted initiatives ensure that no community is left behind.

With focused implementation, post-training support, and inter-institutional collaboration, the PM VIKAS-IIIT Kottayam project is set to become a model for inclusive skilling and entrepreneurship development across India.