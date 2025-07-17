PM VIKAS Skill Training and Women's Entrepreneurship Program Launched in Kerala
In a significant move to empower minority communities through technology-driven skills and entrepreneurship, Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Shri George Kurian, launched a new skill training and women entrepreneurship development project under the Pradhan Mantri Virasat Ka Samvardhan (PM VIKAS) scheme at the prestigious Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Kottayam.
The initiative, a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Minority Affairs and IIIT Kottayam, aims to build the capabilities of youth and women from minority communities in Kerala, enabling them to actively participate in the digital economy and contribute to local and national development.
MoU Signed for Capacity Building of 450 Minority Candidates
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed during the event between MoMA and IIIT Kottayam, establishing a roadmap for training 450 candidates from minority communities. The project includes:
150 youth to be trained in cutting-edge Internet of Things (IoT) technologies
300 women to undergo leadership and entrepreneurship development training
The entire training cost will be covered by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, while IIIT Kottayam will act as the implementing agency, leveraging its institutional expertise in emerging technologies and innovation.
Participants will receive:
Stipends during the training period
Post-training support for employment and self-employment opportunities
This initiative underscores the Ministry’s commitment to inclusive growth through education, skilling, and enterprise support.
Focus on Women-Led Development and Digital Empowerment
Shri George Kurian emphasized that the PM VIKAS scheme is not merely a skilling program but a catalyst for holistic socio-economic upliftment. He noted that empowering women through entrepreneurship is vital to India’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).
“This program provides an ideal platform for aspiring women entrepreneurs and youth from minority communities to gain future-ready skills and launch their own ventures. It is also a critical step toward narrowing gender and community-based digital divides,” said the Minister.
The entrepreneurship training for women is expected to cover a wide range of modules including:
Business planning and financial literacy
Marketing and branding
Digital platforms for business
Government schemes and funding access
Strategic Role of IIIT Kottayam
IIIT Kottayam, designated as an Institute of National Importance, is known for its emphasis on technological innovation, research, and startup incubation. The institute’s infrastructure and faculty will provide hands-on training, mentorship, and exposure to real-world applications of IoT and enterprise building.
Prof. Dr. Prasad Krishna, Director of IIIT Kottayam, welcomed the partnership, noting that the institution is well-positioned to deliver impactful training in collaboration with MoMA.
“This is not just a training program. It’s about creating future technologists and entrepreneurs who can build solutions for their communities,” said Dr. Krishna.
Strengthening Aspirations through Engagement
In addition to launching the program, Shri George Kurian also interacted with local students and PM VIKAS aspirants, listening to their goals and challenges. He encouraged them to pursue education and skill development with confidence, assuring continued government support.
Also in attendance were:
Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs
Senior officials from MoMA
Faculty members and trainers from IIIT Kottayam
Local youth and women from nearby minority communities
The Minister’s engagement reaffirmed the government’s objective to bridge opportunity gaps by connecting marginalized groups with high-potential growth sectors.
About PM VIKAS
The Pradhan Mantri Virasat Ka Samvardhan (PM VIKAS) scheme is a flagship initiative by the Ministry of Minority Affairs that integrates five previous skilling and economic development schemes. It aims to:
Promote traditional skills, especially among artisans
Enable youth and women entrepreneurship
Facilitate access to financial services, markets, and technology
-
Create a pipeline of skilled talent for emerging sectors
Toward a More Inclusive Digital Future
The rollout of this initiative in Kerala, particularly at a national-level technical institute, sends a strong signal about the government's focus on technology-enabled inclusion. As India accelerates its digital transformation, such targeted initiatives ensure that no community is left behind.
With focused implementation, post-training support, and inter-institutional collaboration, the PM VIKAS-IIIT Kottayam project is set to become a model for inclusive skilling and entrepreneurship development across India.
