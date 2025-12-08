Left Menu

Scaling New Heights: Triumph on Mount Kangto

The successful ascent of Mount Kangto by the 11 Para Special Forces is a milestone for Arunachal Pradesh. Governor KT Parnaik celebrated this achievement as a key moment in the state's mountaineering history, paving the way for international adventure tourism and new economic opportunities.

The ascent of Mount Kangto by the 11 Para Special Forces marks a historic achievement for Arunachal Pradesh, as highlighted by Governor KT Parnaik. In a notable moment for the state and the Indian Army, the Governor emphasized how this success could open mountaineering routes to international climbers, boosting adventure tourism and generating new livelihood prospects.

During an interaction at Lok Bhavan, Parnaik praised the team for its determination and pioneering spirit. He noted that the group not only conquered the state's highest peak but also established a pathway for future expeditions, urging them to persist in their courageous and disciplined mountaineering endeavors.

The summit, reached on November 26, witnessed the Indian Tricolour unfurling for the first time on Mount Kangto, a moment vividly remembered by the state. The climbers undertook their mission in challenging winter conditions, overcoming ice walls and operational challenges, and were flagged off on November 3 and received back on November 30 at key military points.

