Swift Justice: Six Nabbed in Rs 23 Lakh Robbery Case

In a swift crackdown, local police have apprehended six individuals linked to the robbery of Rs 23 lakh from a grocery shop owner in Pratap Vihar, officials confirmed on Thursday. The stolen money has been successfully retrieved from the suspects. The incident highlights effective law enforcement in action.

According to Additional Police Commissioner Alok Priyadarshi, the arrests were made following a complaint filed by the victim, Pravesh Vishnoi, after he was robbed on his way home on Monday. A dramatic encounter ensued on Wednesday night, leading to the capture of three primary suspects after an intense exchange of fire.

This confrontation resulted in injuries to Mukul and Surendra, who are currently receiving medical care. Police recovered Rs 5 lakh from the perpetrators, along with firearms and the motorcycle used in the crime. The remaining Rs 18 lakh was subsequently seized from additional suspects, completing the investigatory process.

(With inputs from agencies.)