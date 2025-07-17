Left Menu

Cyber Fraud Crackdown: Inter-State Gang Convicted in 'Digital Arrest' Scam

Nine members of an inter-state cyber fraud gang were convicted in Kalyani for duping a retired scientist of nearly Rs 1 crore. The orchestrators, from Maharashtra, Haryana, and Gujarat, used 'digital arrest' tactics. Police seized mobile phones and documents, uncovering international connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalyani | Updated: 17-07-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 21:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A sub-divisional court in Kalyani has convicted nine members of an inter-state cyber fraud gang. They were involved in a 'digital arrest' scam, duping a retired agricultural scientist out of nearly Rs 1 crore.

The convicts come from Maharashtra, Haryana, and Gujarat. The verdict was based on violations of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act. The court is set to pronounce their sentences on Friday.

Police investigations began after the victim filed a complaint in November 2024. The schemes involved coercing the victim into transferring money under the guise of official authority. Police seized multiple electronic devices and financial documents, revealing the racket's international linkages, possibly led by a kingpin in Southeast Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

