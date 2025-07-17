Cyber Fraud Crackdown: Inter-State Gang Convicted in 'Digital Arrest' Scam

A sub-divisional court in Kalyani has convicted nine members of an inter-state cyber fraud gang. They were involved in a 'digital arrest' scam, duping a retired agricultural scientist out of nearly Rs 1 crore.

The convicts come from Maharashtra, Haryana, and Gujarat. The verdict was based on violations of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act. The court is set to pronounce their sentences on Friday.

Police investigations began after the victim filed a complaint in November 2024. The schemes involved coercing the victim into transferring money under the guise of official authority. Police seized multiple electronic devices and financial documents, revealing the racket's international linkages, possibly led by a kingpin in Southeast Asia.

