Neighborly Conflict Turns Violent: Woman Arrested for Attacking Child

In Dehradun, police have arrested Meena Devi, accused of seriously injuring her neighbor's five-year-old son, Gaurav, using a grinding stone. The attack, motivated by a previous dispute, left the child with severe head injuries requiring intensive care. The arrest followed a complaint by the child's father.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 17-07-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 21:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A woman in Dehradun was arrested on Thursday for allegedly assaulting her neighbor's five-year-old son, Gaurav, with a grinding stone.

The accused, identified as Meena Devi, reportedly lured the child to her house on Wednesday and attacked him, leaving him gravely injured. Police detained her from Lakkhibagh after the child's father, Jagpal, lodged a complaint.

Police reports suggest the motive for the attack stemmed from an ongoing feud between the neighbors. Doctors at Doon Hospital revealed that the child suffered multiple fractures in his head and remains in critical condition under intensive care. Devi confessed to the crime during interrogation, expressing intentions of revenge.

