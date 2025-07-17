Neighborly Conflict Turns Violent: Woman Arrested for Attacking Child
In Dehradun, police have arrested Meena Devi, accused of seriously injuring her neighbor's five-year-old son, Gaurav, using a grinding stone. The attack, motivated by a previous dispute, left the child with severe head injuries requiring intensive care. The arrest followed a complaint by the child's father.
A woman in Dehradun was arrested on Thursday for allegedly assaulting her neighbor's five-year-old son, Gaurav, with a grinding stone.
The accused, identified as Meena Devi, reportedly lured the child to her house on Wednesday and attacked him, leaving him gravely injured. Police detained her from Lakkhibagh after the child's father, Jagpal, lodged a complaint.
Police reports suggest the motive for the attack stemmed from an ongoing feud between the neighbors. Doctors at Doon Hospital revealed that the child suffered multiple fractures in his head and remains in critical condition under intensive care. Devi confessed to the crime during interrogation, expressing intentions of revenge.
