Om Birla's Tractor Inspection After Devastating Rains

Amidst severe rain-induced flooding in Kudayla village, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla took proactive measures by personally visiting the affected areas on a tractor. His visit aimed at assessing the on-ground situation and addressing local grievances directly.

Representing the Kota constituency, Birla urged officials to accelerate relief measures and ensure prompt assistance to residents hit by the waterlogging in areas such as Ramganj Mandi Nagar and Khairabad.

Furthermore, upon Birla's instructions, emergency food services were initiated, with food packets distributed to affected families. A full assessment report is expected within 48 hours to facilitate further relief efforts.

