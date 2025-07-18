U.S. Labels The Resistance Front as Foreign Terrorist Organization

The United States has officially designated The Resistance Front, also referred to as the Kashmir Resistance, as a "foreign terrorist organization." This decision comes after the group claimed responsibility for a deadly attack in Indian Kashmir earlier this year, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people.

According to Indian security officials, TRF emerged in 2019 as an offshoot of the Pakistan-based terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba. The group is known to operate under the name Kashmir Resistance on various social media and online platforms, where it claimed responsibility for the recent attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

In response to the attack, India's National Investigation Agency arrested two individuals who allegedly harbored the militants involved. Investigators revealed that the militants, affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, were Pakistani nationals. Meanwhile, India has accused TRF of orchestrating operations with the backing of Lashkar-e-Taiba, despite Pakistani denials of providing support to militants in Kashmir.