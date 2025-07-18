Left Menu

ED Cracks Down on Illegal Drug Trade in Punjab

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids in Punjab and Mumbai as part of a money laundering probe involving illegal drug sales through private de-addiction centres. The investigation targets doctor Amit Bansal and others for misusing addiction treatment facilities to distribute drugs illicitly.

Chandigarh | Updated: 18-07-2025 13:47 IST


The Enforcement Directorate (ED) executed multiple raids across Punjab and Mumbai, targeting illegal drug distribution linked to private de-addiction centres. The operation follows various FIRs filed by Punjab Police against prominent figures, including a doctor named Amit Bansal and a drugs inspector, for alleged involvement in illicit drug sales.

Bansal, who manages 22 de-addiction facilities in Punjab, is accused of misusing his position. These centres, entrusted by the Punjab government to provide BNX (Buprenorphine/Naloxone) for drug rehabilitation, were reportedly involved in the 'illegal' sale of drugs. The medicine, designed to help patients recover from addiction, was allegedly sold in excessive quantities, contributing to new forms of substance abuse.

The raids, conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), also targeted a drugs inspector, Rupinder Kaur, suspected of complicity. Additionally, Rusan Pharma Limited, a pharmaceutical company manufacturing BNX, came under scrutiny. These ongoing investigations underscore the grave issue of drug misuse and the complicity of individuals entrusted with public health responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

