Supreme Court Upholds Appointment of BPSC Chair Amid FIR Controversy

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the appointment of Bihar Public Service Commission chairperson, Parmar Ravi Manubhai. The decision came as the FIR previously filed against him was closed, demonstrating no further action was necessary.

The court was critical of the filed PIL, advising that such petitions must be fact-based. Justice P S Narasimha and Justice Atul S Chandurkar expressed their concerns over publicity-motivated petitions, cautioning the petitioner to thoroughly verify facts before proceeding.

Though the court initially imposed a Rs 10,000 fine on petitioner Brajesh Singh, it retracted this penalty following Singh's apology. This ruling followed a February 3 demand for responses from the Bihar government and Parmar on the appointment challenge, citing corruption allegations against Parmar.

(With inputs from agencies.)