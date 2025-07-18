Left Menu

WhatsApp's Likely Exit from Russia Amid Digital Sovereignty Push

Russia is set to tighten its control over digital communication as it considers restricting WhatsApp, following the development of a state-backed messaging app. Citing national sovereignty, Russian lawmakers highlight Meta's designation as an extremist group, and the need to replace foreign tech platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 14:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian lawmakers have signaled that WhatsApp, owned by Meta Platforms, may soon exit the Russian market. This follows legislation signed by President Vladimir Putin that encourages the development of a state-backed messaging service, furthering attempts to reduce reliance on foreign communication apps like WhatsApp and Telegram.

Anton Gorelkin, deputy head of the information technology committee in Russia's lower parliamentary house, pushed for WhatsApp's market departure, linking Meta with extremist activities. Facebook and Instagram, also under Meta, have been banned in Russia since the Ukraine conflict escalated in 2022.

The Russian government continues to promote digital sovereignty by developing local services, accelerated after Western firms' withdrawal post-2022. Additional restrictions on software from 'unfriendly countries' are expected by September 1, potentially impacting WhatsApp among other services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

