WhatsApp's Likely Exit from Russia Amid Digital Sovereignty Push

Russian lawmakers have signaled that WhatsApp, owned by Meta Platforms, may soon exit the Russian market. This follows legislation signed by President Vladimir Putin that encourages the development of a state-backed messaging service, furthering attempts to reduce reliance on foreign communication apps like WhatsApp and Telegram.

Anton Gorelkin, deputy head of the information technology committee in Russia's lower parliamentary house, pushed for WhatsApp's market departure, linking Meta with extremist activities. Facebook and Instagram, also under Meta, have been banned in Russia since the Ukraine conflict escalated in 2022.

The Russian government continues to promote digital sovereignty by developing local services, accelerated after Western firms' withdrawal post-2022. Additional restrictions on software from 'unfriendly countries' are expected by September 1, potentially impacting WhatsApp among other services.

(With inputs from agencies.)