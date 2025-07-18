Major Drug Bust in East Mizoram

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in collaboration with Assam Rifles has executed a significant drug bust in East Mizoram, seizing heroin and methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 36.79 crore, as reported on Friday.

Following a critical tip-off, the NCB and Assam Rifles launched a joint operation on Thursday, leading to the recovery of 642 grams of heroin and 10.44 kg of methamphetamine, often called 'ice' or 'crystal meth'. This stimulant is notorious for its strong euphoric effects akin to cocaine.

All confiscated contraband has been turned over to the NCB. Authorities have confirmed that further investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)