Harsh Malhotra Highlights Transformative Highway Reforms for Viksit Bharat 2047

In a resounding affirmation of India’s infrastructure-led growth strategy, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Road Transport & Highways, Shri Harsh Malhotra, addressed the Road and Highways Summit 2025 in New Delhi, shedding light on the revolutionary transformation of India’s road and highway infrastructure under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari.

The Minister outlined the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' (MoRTH) ongoing commitment to building a world-class road infrastructure that not only connects people and places but also fuels economic progress, enhances safety, supports sustainability, and strengthens national unity.

India’s Highways: Engines of Economic and Social Integration

Shri Malhotra emphasized that modern highways are no longer mere conduits of travel—they have become critical enablers of national progress. “These highways are lifelines of opportunity,” he said, “connecting communities, driving industries, and reshaping the future of transport and logistics.”

Citing the exponential growth of the national highway network, the Minister noted that India has witnessed a remarkable expansion from 91,000 kilometers in 2014 to over 1.46 lakh kilometers in 2025, making it the second-largest highway network in the world. This achievement underlines the government's dedication to transforming connectivity and accessibility across the nation.

Unprecedented Budget Growth and Employment Creation

Reinforcing the government’s infrastructure-first approach, Shri Malhotra highlighted that spending on road construction has grown 6.4 times from 2013–14 to 2024–25. The budget allocation for road transport and highways surged by 57% between 2014 and 2023–24, reflecting unwavering political will to enhance mobility, boost productivity, and integrate markets.

This infrastructure boom has not only connected regions but has also powered employment generation. According to the Minister, road construction in recent years has created:

45 crore man-days of direct employment

57 crore man-days of indirect employment

532 crore man-days of induced employment

These staggering figures underline the sector’s vital role in supporting livelihoods and stimulating auxiliary industries such as logistics, construction materials, and transport services.

Focus on Regional Development: North East and Delhi NCR

Shri Malhotra particularly emphasized the government's commitment to inclusive regional development. He revealed that over 10,000 kilometers of National Highways have been constructed in the North Eastern Region (NER) during the last decade—signaling a strategic push for enhanced integration of the region with the national mainstream.

Closer to the capital, the Delhi Decongestion Plan has emerged as a vital step to improve urban mobility, reduce pollution, and enable faster transit. Key components of this plan include:

Extension of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway (NE-5) to UER-II (NH-344M)

Extension of UER-II from Alipur to Delhi-Dehradun Expressway (NH-709B)

Construction of a strategic road tunnel from Dwarka Expressway (near Shiv Murti, Mahipalpur) to Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj

These projects promise to significantly ease vehicular congestion in Delhi NCR and enhance inter-state travel efficiency.

Sustainability and Road Safety at the Forefront

Addressing environmental concerns, Shri Malhotra detailed MoRTH’s ambitious adoption of green practices. Under the Green Highways Policy and the unique Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam initiative, the Ministry has:

Planted 4.78 crore trees

Transplanted over 70,000 trees to preserve biodiversity

Additionally, the Ministry has utilized 80 lakh tonnes of plastic waste in highway construction—particularly in landmark projects like UER-II and the Ahmedabad–Dholera Expressway—demonstrating a strong commitment to circular economy principles. Fly ash from thermal power plants is also being repurposed for road construction, minimizing environmental impact.

On road safety, a top policy priority, Shri Malhotra highlighted that 14,000 accident-prone blackspots have already been rectified. He also acknowledged the success of initiatives like:

Good Samaritan Scheme – encouraging bystanders to help accident victims

Cashless Golden Hour Scheme – providing immediate medical assistance to crash victims within the first hour of the accident

Enhancing Traveller Experience: 700+ Wayside Amenities by 2029

Looking ahead, Shri Malhotra announced plans to establish 700+ Wayside Amenities (WSAs) by 2028–29. These facilities will provide:

Clean restrooms

Hygienic food options

Rest areas

Fuel stations

EV charging stations

This integrated approach is expected to transform the highway travel experience across India, especially for long-distance commuters and commercial vehicle drivers.

Infrastructure as a Pathway to Viksit Bharat 2047

Concluding his address, Shri Malhotra emphasized that every rupee invested in highway development returns threefold GDP value, apart from opening employment and revenue channels. He stated that roads are not just physical structures but the foundation of a prosperous, inclusive, and self-reliant India.

“The government is not just building roads,” Shri Malhotra declared, “it is laying the groundwork for a resilient and developed Bharat by 2047, a Bharat that is peaceful, prosperous, and prepared for the future.”