Kapil Raj: The Resignation of a High-Profile ED Officer

Kapil Raj, a 45-year-old former Enforcement Directorate officer known for overseeing the arrests of key political figures, has resigned from the Indian Revenue Service after 16 years. Citing personal reasons, Raj's resignation concludes a significant career in high-stakes anti-money laundering investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 18:06 IST
In a move that has drawn significant attention, Kapil Raj, a former officer with the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has stepped down from his role after 16 years of service. Raj, aged 45, was integral in high-stakes investigations, including the arrests of two sitting chief ministers.

The Ministry of Finance confirmed Raj's resignation from the Indian Revenue Service, effective July 17, attributing personal reasons for his decision. Despite having 15 years until reaching the typical retirement age, Raj leaves behind a notable career in financial crime investigations.

During his tenure, Raj led several politically sensitive cases, including money laundering probes involving prominent figures like Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. His contributions to the ED, particularly in high-profile arrests, have left a significant mark on the agency's operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

