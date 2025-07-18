Left Menu

Ankle Monitor Mandate: Bolsonaro Under Watch

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been ordered to wear an ankle monitor, amidst investigations by the Supreme Federal Court. Police conducted searches at his home and party headquarters. Bolsonaro faces restrictions on social media use and cannot contact certain individuals under investigation, including his son Eduardo.

Updated: 18-07-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 18:31 IST
Bolsonaro

In a significant development, Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, is now required to wear an ankle monitor, as confirmed by his press office on Friday.

This decision follows federal police searches conducted at Bolsonaro's residence and the headquarters of his party in Brasília. The court's action stems from ongoing investigations, according to informed sources.

Local media sources further report that Bolsonaro faces additional limitations, such as a social media ban and restrictions on communication with certain individuals also scrutinized by the Supreme Federal Court. This includes his son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, a current Brazilian lawmaker with notable ties to U.S. President Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

