Ankle Monitor Mandate: Bolsonaro Under Watch

In a significant development, Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, is now required to wear an ankle monitor, as confirmed by his press office on Friday.

This decision follows federal police searches conducted at Bolsonaro's residence and the headquarters of his party in Brasília. The court's action stems from ongoing investigations, according to informed sources.

Local media sources further report that Bolsonaro faces additional limitations, such as a social media ban and restrictions on communication with certain individuals also scrutinized by the Supreme Federal Court. This includes his son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, a current Brazilian lawmaker with notable ties to U.S. President Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)