Europe Tightens Asylum Rules with New Deportation Plans

Germany's Interior Minister, Alexander Dobrindt, alongside five European counterparts, has reached consensus on new asylum rules aimed at tightening control across the bloc. Their agreement includes making deportations to Afghanistan and Syria a standard procedure.

The gathering, held at Zugspitze, Germany's highest peak, followed Berlin's earlier policy decision to reject asylum seekers at the border. This move, coordinated with neighboring nations, has sparked considerable criticism.

In Friday's meeting, with representatives from France, Poland, Austria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, and the EU Home Affairs Commissioner Magnus Brunner, the focus was on removing legal barriers for deportation. The agreed goals, pending Brussels' approval, also propose handling asylum procedures in third countries.

