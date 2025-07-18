Left Menu

Europe Tightens Asylum Rules with New Deportation Plans

Germany's Interior Minister and five European counterparts have agreed on measures to tighten asylum rules, including making deportations to Afghanistan and Syria standard practice. The plan, which requires EU approval, seeks to reduce illegal migration by allowing deportations and setting up asylum procedures in third countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 18-07-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 19:13 IST
Europe Tightens Asylum Rules with New Deportation Plans
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's Interior Minister, Alexander Dobrindt, alongside five European counterparts, has reached consensus on new asylum rules aimed at tightening control across the bloc. Their agreement includes making deportations to Afghanistan and Syria a standard procedure.

The gathering, held at Zugspitze, Germany's highest peak, followed Berlin's earlier policy decision to reject asylum seekers at the border. This move, coordinated with neighboring nations, has sparked considerable criticism.

In Friday's meeting, with representatives from France, Poland, Austria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, and the EU Home Affairs Commissioner Magnus Brunner, the focus was on removing legal barriers for deportation. The agreed goals, pending Brussels' approval, also propose handling asylum procedures in third countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025