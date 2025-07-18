Europe Tightens Asylum Rules with New Deportation Plans
Germany's Interior Minister and five European counterparts have agreed on measures to tighten asylum rules, including making deportations to Afghanistan and Syria standard practice. The plan, which requires EU approval, seeks to reduce illegal migration by allowing deportations and setting up asylum procedures in third countries.
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's Interior Minister, Alexander Dobrindt, alongside five European counterparts, has reached consensus on new asylum rules aimed at tightening control across the bloc. Their agreement includes making deportations to Afghanistan and Syria a standard procedure.
The gathering, held at Zugspitze, Germany's highest peak, followed Berlin's earlier policy decision to reject asylum seekers at the border. This move, coordinated with neighboring nations, has sparked considerable criticism.
In Friday's meeting, with representatives from France, Poland, Austria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, and the EU Home Affairs Commissioner Magnus Brunner, the focus was on removing legal barriers for deportation. The agreed goals, pending Brussels' approval, also propose handling asylum procedures in third countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Germany's Bid for Direct Deportation Talks with Afghanistan
Austria's Bold Deportation: A Precedent for EU on Syrian Asylum Policies?
Rubio pledges to consider reviewing terrorist designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Russia becomes first country to formally recognise Taliban's latest rule in Afghanistan
Russia says it formally recognises the Taliban government in Afghanistan, becoming the first country to do so since 2021, reports AP.