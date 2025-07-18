UK Cracks Down on Russian Cyber Espionage

The United Kingdom has imposed fresh sanctions against Russian spies and hackers. These sanctions target malicious cyber activities allegedly carried out over several years across Europe, including significant interference in Ukraine. The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) disclosed that three units of the Russian military intelligence agency, GRU, and 18 military intelligence officers are the focus of these sanctions.

This decisive action follows revelations that the GRU has employed cyber and information operations to create chaos and division, with significant impacts on global security. UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy emphasized that the Kremlin's attempts to destabilize Europe and threaten British citizens will not be tolerated, underscoring further support for Ukraine and European security.

The sanctions specifically highlight the ongoing cyber and hybrid threats posed by Russia, including attacks on critical infrastructure and interference in domestic and global affairs. The UK, alongside its allies, aims to mitigate these threats through concerted efforts, both publicly and behind the scenes, to ensure national and international security remains robust.

(With inputs from agencies.)