Left Menu

UK Cracks Down on Russian Cyber Espionage

The UK has imposed sanctions on Russian spies and hackers linked to the GRU for malicious cyber activities targeting Europe, including Ukraine. The measures focus on destabilizing initiatives and ongoing cyber threats, highlighting efforts by the UK government to counteract these threats and protect national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 18-07-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 19:54 IST
UK Cracks Down on Russian Cyber Espionage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The United Kingdom has imposed fresh sanctions against Russian spies and hackers. These sanctions target malicious cyber activities allegedly carried out over several years across Europe, including significant interference in Ukraine. The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) disclosed that three units of the Russian military intelligence agency, GRU, and 18 military intelligence officers are the focus of these sanctions.

This decisive action follows revelations that the GRU has employed cyber and information operations to create chaos and division, with significant impacts on global security. UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy emphasized that the Kremlin's attempts to destabilize Europe and threaten British citizens will not be tolerated, underscoring further support for Ukraine and European security.

The sanctions specifically highlight the ongoing cyber and hybrid threats posed by Russia, including attacks on critical infrastructure and interference in domestic and global affairs. The UK, alongside its allies, aims to mitigate these threats through concerted efforts, both publicly and behind the scenes, to ensure national and international security remains robust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025