Global Political Climate: Key Events and Summits Rundown

In a day filled with significant geopolitical developments, world leaders engage in strategic visits to strengthen ties and address pressing issues. Colombian President Gustavo Petro and his defense minister will visit Haiti to discuss the country's security concerns.

Amidst European political engagements, French President Emmanuel Macron is slated to hold talks with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker in Paris, focusing on regional cooperation. Meanwhile, Deputy President of South Africa, Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile completes a strategic visit to China aimed at boosting economic ties.

Nations across the globe commemorate historical events, with Nelson Mandela International Day serving as a timely reminder of unity and resilience. The diary also highlights upcoming summits such as the G20 Finance meeting in South Africa and the annual Bayreuth festival in Germany.

(With inputs from agencies.)