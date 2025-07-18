CSIR Launches Workshop to Build India's Unified Airspace and UAM Ecosystem

India took a significant step toward building a future-ready urban aviation ecosystem with the commencement of a two-day national workshop on “Unified Airspace Management and Allied Technologies”, jointly organized by CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL) and CSIR-National Physical Laboratory (CSIR-NPL) on July 17, 2025. The workshop serves as a dynamic platform for technologists, industry leaders, policy-makers, researchers, academia, and regulators to deliberate on the path forward for Urban Air Mobility (UAM) and drone integration into Indian airspace.

The initiative comes at a time when India is witnessing exponential growth in drone usage, air mobility concepts, and emerging aerospace technologies, yet lacks a unified framework to manage and integrate these innovations safely into its existing airspace systems.

Objectives of the Workshop: Toward a National Roadmap

The workshop outlined a clear set of goals to accelerate the development of an integrated airspace and urban air mobility ecosystem in India:

Build collaboration between policy-makers, academia, R&D institutions, and the aerospace industry.

Explore applied research areas critical for UAM such as: GPS-denied navigation Guidance and control systems Geo-fencing algorithms Anti-drone technologies Sense-and-avoid mechanisms Advanced communication systems including non-terrestrial networks

Identify gaps in technology development, policy, regulation, testing, and implementation for UAM integration.

Formulate a national roadmap for UAM/Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) and unified airspace operations.

Propose the creation of a National Centre of Excellence for UAM, drone integration, and advanced aviation systems.

CSIR-NAL’s Vision for Urban Aviation

Dr. Abhay A Pashilkar, Director, CSIR-NAL, set the tone for the workshop by unveiling NAL’s active plans to design and develop a two-seater electric urban air taxi, along with technological enablers for unified airspace management and urban air traffic systems.

The institute aims to become a key player in the national effort to build sustainable, efficient, and safe air transport solutions for urban and peri-urban environments. Their roadmap includes design innovation, systems integration, regulatory compliance, and human resource development.

Technology Challenges and Opportunities

Dr. Hanumanth Rao, Director General of SAMEER, emphasized the limitations of terrestrial networks such as 4G/5G in managing high-density aerial operations. He called for exploratory research into non-terrestrial communication technologies, which would be crucial to manage complex aerial systems involving:

Manned aircraft

Rotorcraft

Swarms of unmanned drones

Futuristic electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft

He urged the research and academic community to invest in translational R&D and innovation to address the multi-domain challenges of future air traffic.

CSIR’s Holistic Support for Innovation and Policy

Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) and Director General, CSIR, stressed the need to synergize urban airspace research with cutting-edge digital technologies. These include:

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Blockchain

Virtual control rooms

Autonomous air traffic agents

She emphasized that customizing these innovations for Indian conditions is key, and CSIR is committed to working across ministries, startups, and research bodies to build an actionable framework.

India’s Global Potential in Air Mobility

Dr. S. Somanath, Former Secretary, Department of Space (DoS), described the workshop as a launchpad for India’s leadership in global UAM systems. He laid out a comprehensive vision:

Create testbeds and simulators for real-world scenario modeling

Develop safety architectures combining image-based object tracking and multi-sensor data fusion

Establish a clear regulatory framework and validation platforms

Support through policy, design, infrastructure, and skilled HR development

He also advocated for CSIR-NAL to lead the mission by ensuring indigenization of technologies, bringing in committed public funding, and coordinating efforts across stakeholders.

MoCA’s Strategic Support for UAM Integration

Delivering the keynote address, Shri Samir Kumar Sinha, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), highlighted the fast-paced evolution of India’s aviation sector, emphasizing:

Enactment of Drone Rules 2021

Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for drone and aerospace startups

National airspace mapping initiatives

Integration of UAS Traffic Management (UTM) systems with civil aviation

He emphasized the critical need for robust safety and certification frameworks as India prepares for the mainstreaming of drone operations and manned air taxis.

“The workshop must produce an actionable roadmap, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation will extend full support to multi-stakeholder initiatives led by CSIR and other government bodies,” Shri Sinha stated.

He called for a Mission Mode approach, urging collaboration between CSIR, DGCA, MoCA, defence services, startups, and academia to build the foundation for Viksit Bharat 2047 through aerospace innovation.

Call for Action: Toward an Airspace Revolution

The workshop concluded its first day with calls for accelerated coordination, cross-sector R&D partnerships, and early establishment of a Centre of Excellence for unified airspace and urban air mobility. The effort is poised to position India as a global pioneer in the next generation of aerial transportation.

In the coming sessions, the workshop will host panels and technical briefings from regulators, aerospace entrepreneurs, drone manufacturers, and research institutions, with a focus on developing a shared vision for safe, inclusive, and scalable aerial operations.

Shaping the Future of Indian Airspace

With the convergence of emerging aviation technology, government support, and research excellence, India is at the cusp of a transformational era in air mobility. The Unified Airspace Management workshop marks the beginning of a long-term national journey, where the sky will not be the limit—but the new frontier.