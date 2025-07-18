Delhi Police Busts Infamous Snatching Gang

The Delhi Police announced the capture of a notorious snatching gang in the capital, arresting two individuals from Trilokpuri identified as Vikas and Gulshan.

The police's operation resulted in the recovery of ten stolen mobile phones, a laptop, and three vehicles, shedding light on a string of recent street crimes.

Authorities noted that the duo used stolen motorcycles for their criminal activities, and Gulshan, known for past offenses, reunited with Vikas post-incarceration to continue their illegal exploits.

(With inputs from agencies.)