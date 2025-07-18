Left Menu

Delhi Police Busts Infamous Snatching Gang

The Delhi Police has dismantled a notorious snatching gang formed after one member's release from jail. Officers arrested two suspects and recovered stolen items, including mobile phones and vehicles. The gang was linked to a surge in street crimes in East Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 21:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Delhi Police announced the capture of a notorious snatching gang in the capital, arresting two individuals from Trilokpuri identified as Vikas and Gulshan.

The police's operation resulted in the recovery of ten stolen mobile phones, a laptop, and three vehicles, shedding light on a string of recent street crimes.

Authorities noted that the duo used stolen motorcycles for their criminal activities, and Gulshan, known for past offenses, reunited with Vikas post-incarceration to continue their illegal exploits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

