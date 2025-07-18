Jharkhand CM Pushes for Waiver of CRPF Deployment Costs

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has made a significant appeal to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting the waiver of Rs 13,300 crore owed by the state for CRPF deployment in anti-Naxal operations. He emphasized that such a financial burden could severely impact the state's development initiatives.

Soren's letter highlights the joint responsibility between state and central governments to combat extremism effectively. He urged the central government to fully waive the dues, amounting to Rs 13,299.69 crore, as part of broader cooperative federalism principles.

More than 400 police personnel have been killed in these operations within Jharkhand, a state grappling with extremism since its inception. Soren seeks the Centre's cooperation and positive attitude towards waiving these dues to facilitate state development.

