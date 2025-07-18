Andhra's Golden Vision: P4 Initiative Links Poor with Philanthropists

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has set an ambitious goal of linking 15 lakh impoverished families with affluent benefactors as part of his novel 'poverty eradication' programme known as P4, or Public Private People Partnership.

Launched on March 30 in Amaravati, the P4 initiative marks an innovative approach by categorizing elevated donors as 'Margadarsis' or guides, and the families benefiting as 'Bangaru Kutumbam', translating to 'golden family'. This programme aims to bridge the economic gap by establishing a mutual benefit system between donors and recipients.

By August 15, Naidu envisions that individuals, corporates, and NGOs, referred to as 'Margadarsis', will embrace 15 lakh families, aiming to elevate the bottom 20 percent of the population both socially and economically. The effort is underscored by Naidu's ambition to achieve 'zero poverty' in the state by 2029, with inspiration drawn from global philanthropy leaders like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

