Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Threats: U.S. vs. BRICS Showdown

President Donald Trump announced a 10% tariff on BRICS nations, criticizing their economic alignment. He emphasized the unification of BRICS as a threat to U.S. interests, including the dollar's global reserve currency status. The BRICS group denied anti-American intentions, instead focusing on multilateral diplomacy and cross-border payment systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 02:17 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 02:17 IST
Trump's Tariff Threats: U.S. vs. BRICS Showdown
Trump

In an escalating trade tension, U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his commitment to imposing a 10% tariff on imports from the BRICS group of developing nations on Friday. Trump expressed concern over the group's potential impact on the U.S. economy if they form a strong alliance.

Highlighting the dollar's status as a global reserve currency, Trump vowed to block any efforts at establishing a central bank digital currency in the United States. His tariff announcement on July 6 indicated punitive measures for countries aligning with the BRICS group's policies deemed 'Anti-American'.

Despite Trump's aggressive stance, BRICS leaders continued their diplomatic efforts, rejecting claims of anti-Americanism and advancing their cross-border payment system, BRICS Pay. The group, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has expanded to include countries like Iran and Indonesia, countering U.S. policies with indirect criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025