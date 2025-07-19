Puzzling Murder of Elderly Woman in Patna
A 70-year-old woman named Shanti was discovered dead in her home in Patna’s Adarsh Nagar. The police suspect murder as they conduct an investigation to uncover what transpired. Initial findings suggest the perpetrators were acquainted with the victim, though details remain under wraps pending further investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 19-07-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 13:15 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, a 70-year-old woman was found deceased in her residence in Patna's Adarsh Nagar on Saturday. Identified as Shanti, her death has raised suspicions of foul play.
The Patna City SP (West), Bhanu Pratap Singh, stated that police retrieved her body from the house for a post-mortem, hinting at murder as the possible cause. However, the exact details remain elusive.
Preliminary investigations indicate that the culprits might have been known to the deceased. The police are thoroughly probing the case to unveil the truth behind this unsettling incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Patna
- elderly
- Shanti
- murder
- police
- investigation
- Adarsh Nagar
- crime
- death
- post-mortem
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Police nabs 2 sharpshooters for Bawana murder
Delhi Police cracks staged robbery case within 10 Hours, 2 arrested
Kolkata college gang rape: Police reconstruct crime scene with arrested men
Srinagar: Senior police officials distribute water among Shia mourners participating in Muharram procession
Police in rural Bareilly nab 5 on sex racket charge