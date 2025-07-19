Left Menu

Puzzling Murder of Elderly Woman in Patna

A 70-year-old woman named Shanti was discovered dead in her home in Patna’s Adarsh Nagar. The police suspect murder as they conduct an investigation to uncover what transpired. Initial findings suggest the perpetrators were acquainted with the victim, though details remain under wraps pending further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 19-07-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 13:15 IST
Puzzling Murder of Elderly Woman in Patna
Shanti
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a 70-year-old woman was found deceased in her residence in Patna's Adarsh Nagar on Saturday. Identified as Shanti, her death has raised suspicions of foul play.

The Patna City SP (West), Bhanu Pratap Singh, stated that police retrieved her body from the house for a post-mortem, hinting at murder as the possible cause. However, the exact details remain elusive.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the culprits might have been known to the deceased. The police are thoroughly probing the case to unveil the truth behind this unsettling incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025