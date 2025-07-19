Puzzling Murder of Elderly Woman in Patna

In a tragic turn of events, a 70-year-old woman was found deceased in her residence in Patna's Adarsh Nagar on Saturday. Identified as Shanti, her death has raised suspicions of foul play.

The Patna City SP (West), Bhanu Pratap Singh, stated that police retrieved her body from the house for a post-mortem, hinting at murder as the possible cause. However, the exact details remain elusive.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the culprits might have been known to the deceased. The police are thoroughly probing the case to unveil the truth behind this unsettling incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)