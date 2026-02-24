Top Maoist leader Devuji surrenders before Telangana police

Left Menu

Devuji, a key Central Committee member of the proscribed organisation and the politburo member of the Maoist party, along with another central committee member Malla Raji Reddy, formally surrendered in the presence of Telangana Director General of Police DGP B Shivadhar Reddy. He was elevated as the Central Committee Member in 2001, and was made in charge of CMC in 2016, police added.

Updated: 24-02-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 15:17 IST
Top Maoist commander and the key ''strategist'' of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit, Thippiri Tirupati, also known as Devuji , surrendered before the Telangana police on Tuesday. Devuji, a key Central Committee member of the proscribed organisation and the politburo member of the Maoist party, along with another central committee member Malla Raji Reddy, formally surrendered in the presence of Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy. Besides Devji and Raji Reddy, two other ultras- Bade Chokka Rao @ Jagan and Nune Narasimha Reddy @ Ganganna also laid down their arms. Devuji, presently working as the in-charge of Central Military Commission (CMC), operated from Maad in Chhattisgarh state. In 1982, while studying Intermediate in Korutla in Jagtial District, he was drawn to the Radical Student Union (RSU). In 1983, Devuji joined CPI ML (PWG) and went underground. During 1983-84, he worked as a Dalam member in Gadchiroli Dalam and in 1985, he was elevated as the Area Committee Member. He was elevated as the Central Committee Member in 2001, and was made in charge of CMC in 2016, police added.

