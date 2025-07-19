Congo and M23 Rebel Group Move Towards Peace: A New Dawn?

In a pivotal development, the Democratic Republic of Congo and the M23 rebel group have signed a declaration of principles aimed at ceasing hostilities in the eastern part of the country. The deal, formalized on Saturday, represents a crucial step forward, although key negotiation details still require resolution, according to sources familiar with the talks.

The agreement took place in Qatar, following extensive mediation efforts that began in April. The United States has been instrumental in applying diplomatic pressure to secure a lasting peace agreement in this mineral-rich region of Central Africa. U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has highlighted the potential for increased Western investments as the peace process advances.

Despite the optimism surrounding the signing, significant concerns remain, particularly regarding the withdrawal of M23 and Rwandan forces from eastern Congo. The declaration does not fully address these issues, leaving room for continued tension as the parties work towards a comprehensive peace settlement.

(With inputs from agencies.)