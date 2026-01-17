Board of Peace: Trump’s Controversial Global Conflict Initiative Takes Off

The recently announced 'Board of Peace' aims to spearhead efforts in resolving global conflicts, commencing with the situation in Gaza. The initiative, led by former U.S. President Donald Trump, has already sparked controversy due to its perceived colonial undertones and lack of Palestinian representation.

Participants in the initiative include figures such as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. Despite intentions to foster peace, the setup has faced criticism for involving individuals linked to contentious historical events.

Diplomatic sources confirmed invitations to leaders from France, Germany, Australia, and Canada, among others. The board's creation has been marred by contrasting reactions, with some labeling it a 'Trump United Nations' that disregards established global protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)