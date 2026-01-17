Board of Peace: Trump’s Controversial Global Conflict Initiative Takes Off
The U.S.-led 'Board of Peace' aims to end global conflicts, starting with Gaza. Spearheaded by Donald Trump, the initiative has drawn criticism for its colonial overtones and exclusion of Palestinian members. Notable figures like Tony Blair and Jared Kushner are involved, with more international leaders set to join.
Participants in the initiative include figures such as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. Despite intentions to foster peace, the setup has faced criticism for involving individuals linked to contentious historical events.
Diplomatic sources confirmed invitations to leaders from France, Germany, Australia, and Canada, among others. The board's creation has been marred by contrasting reactions, with some labeling it a 'Trump United Nations' that disregards established global protocols.
