Left Menu

Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh Ascends to Chief Justice of Telangana High Court

Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court after his transfer from Tripura. The swearing-in ceremony was held at Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad, where Governor Jishnu Dev Varma administered the oath. Singh, born in 1965 and educated at the University of Delhi, succeeds Justice Sujoy Paul.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telangana | Updated: 19-07-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 15:45 IST
Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh Ascends to Chief Justice of Telangana High Court
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh was officially sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court in Hyderabad this Saturday. Singh, who served as the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court, was assigned his new role at a ceremony conducted at Raj Bhavan.

The oath was administered by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, marking Singh's transition from Tripura High Court to succeeding Justice Sujoy Paul in Telangana. Joining the occasion were dignitaries including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, alongside judges and cabinet ministers.

Born on July 7, 1965, Singh holds a BA Honours and an LLB from the University of Delhi and has been part of the judiciary since 2012, when he was appointed an Additional Judge of the Jharkhand High Court. His latest appointment reflects his longstanding judicial career and leadership roles in multiple high courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025