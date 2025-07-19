Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh Ascends to Chief Justice of Telangana High Court

Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh was officially sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court in Hyderabad this Saturday. Singh, who served as the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court, was assigned his new role at a ceremony conducted at Raj Bhavan.

The oath was administered by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, marking Singh's transition from Tripura High Court to succeeding Justice Sujoy Paul in Telangana. Joining the occasion were dignitaries including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, alongside judges and cabinet ministers.

Born on July 7, 1965, Singh holds a BA Honours and an LLB from the University of Delhi and has been part of the judiciary since 2012, when he was appointed an Additional Judge of the Jharkhand High Court. His latest appointment reflects his longstanding judicial career and leadership roles in multiple high courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)