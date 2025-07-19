India Accelerates CPSE Digitisation Drive with Industry 4.0 Workshop in Delhi

In a bid to bolster India’s industrial competitiveness and future-proof public sector operations, the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) under the Ministry of Finance hosted a high-impact Workshop on Industry 4.0 in New Delhi yesterday. The workshop brought together Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), domain experts, and policymakers to deliberate on ways to drive innovation through Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies in core sectors of the economy.

The day-long engagement was the latest in the government's broader thrust towards digital transformation, smart manufacturing, and sustainability. Key sectors under focus included Energy, Power, Construction, Infrastructure, Telecom, and Services, where CPSEs serve as engines of national development.

Whole-of-CPSEs Approach: A Strategic Vision for 4IR Integration

The workshop was inaugurated by Shri K. Moses Chalai, Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises. In his opening address, he emphasized the role of General Purpose Technologies (GPTs) such as AI, IoT, Digital Twins, 3D Printing, and 5G in driving systemic transformation across industrial sectors.

Chalai proposed a "Whole-of-CPSEs" (WoC) approach—mirroring the Whole-of-Government framework—to ensure coordinated and accelerated deployment of Industry 4.0 technologies. He noted that such an approach would allow cross-enterprise synergy, reduce duplication of effort, and lead to collective efficiencies in national-scale undertakings.

Crucially, he also hinted at the potential inclusion of Industry 4.0 adoption as a performance parameter in the CPSE Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) assessment framework, signaling a structural shift in how public enterprise performance will be evaluated in the future.

Expert Insights: From Theory to Field Application

The workshop featured compelling presentations from seasoned experts across the technology and academic spectrum:

Mr. A. Anand , a deployment strategist, shared implementation case studies from India’s first 5G labs and 3D Printing Centres of Excellence , demonstrating the value of digital designing, reverse engineering , and rapid prototyping across industry verticals.

Dr. Prabhjot Singh Sugga , Associate Professor at School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), spoke about the use of Digital Twin platforms in real-time infrastructure management, plant optimization, and disaster resilience planning .

Ms. Vidushi Chaturvedi, an AI and ML specialist, presented the transformative potential of predictive analytics, intelligent resource allocation, and data-driven decision-making, particularly in capital-intensive sectors.

Their insights provided CPSE leaders with a roadmap on transitioning from pilot experiments to scalable, enterprise-level technology integrations.

CPSEs Share Ground-Level Success Stories

Experience-sharing sessions by CPSEs offered practical insights into ongoing digital innovation. Notable pilots highlighted include:

Powergrid’s AI-powered maintenance forecasting tools , which are helping optimize grid reliability

HSCC’s use of digital simulations for healthcare infrastructure planning

BSNL’s integration of 3D printing into logistics and supply chain management to reduce downtime and increase asset lifecycle

Executives from prominent CPSEs — including NTPC, NHPC, GAIL, CONCOR, IRCTC, RITES, AAI, and WAPCOS — contributed to interactive sessions that explored sector-specific needs, skill development strategies, and the development of internal innovation ecosystems.

The discussions were anchored by the DPE’s Concept Paper and a detailed Adoption Potential Matrix, which mapped readiness and applicability of 4IR technologies across sectors like Oil & Gas, Railways, Health, Mining, and Handlooms.

Regional Rollout and Capacity Building Roadmap

Marking the beginning of a pan-India initiative, the DPE confirmed that this workshop is the first in a series to be held across multiple geographic clusters, engaging CPSEs from diverse regions. The regional rounds are planned to be completed by August 2025, enabling a distributed knowledge-sharing framework and peer learning among CPSEs at various stages of digital maturity.

The DPE reaffirmed its commitment to act as a facilitator and enabler, ensuring that public enterprises have the tools, guidance, and support necessary to successfully adopt Industry 4.0 enablers for both operational efficiency and long-term sustainability.

Looking Ahead: Aligning Public Sector with India's Digital Ambitions

The workshop aligns closely with India’s broader national goals — including Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and the Digital India mission. By enabling CPSEs to act as testbeds and champions of smart manufacturing, the government aims to unlock economic productivity, create high-value jobs, and enhance global competitiveness in a rapidly digitizing world.

The implementation of a Whole-of-CPSEs framework, coupled with structured workshops and expert collaborations, reflects a serious commitment to make the Indian public sector a driver of innovation rather than a follower.