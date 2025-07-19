Left Menu

Animal Welfare Victory: Police and Activist Rescue 49 Distressed Cattle

Police, aided by an animal activist, thwarted an attempt to illegally transport 49 buffaloes and oxen. The animals were found in dire conditions, with green chillies used on them to force standing. After a truck chase, the animals were rescued and are now in treatment.

Animal Welfare Victory: Police and Activist Rescue 49 Distressed Cattle
A significant rescue operation unfolded on Saturday as police foiled an illegal attempt to transport 49 buffaloes and oxen out of the state, assisted by an alert animal activist. The animals were discovered tightly packed, distressed, and many were injured.

The activist, Sai Vignesh, founder of the Almighty Animal Care Trust, described the harrowing condition of the animals, noting the shocking use of green chillies stuffed into their eyes—a cruel tactic to keep them standing. Vignesh's timely phone call initiated the police response.

The situation escalated as the truck driver tried to evade authorities, leading to a dramatic hour-long chase from the Paranur Toll Gate to GST Road. The animals, now safe, are receiving necessary treatment.

