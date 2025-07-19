Punjab's Tough Stance on Sacrilege and Drugs: A New Dawn

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has unveiled significant legislative efforts to curb sacrilege and drug-related offenses, highlighting the introduction of the anti-sacrilege bill in the state assembly. The bill aims to impose exemplary punishments, including life imprisonment, for desecrating religious scriptures, a move applauded for its stringent measures.

In tackling the enduring drug menace, Mann's government has launched the 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh' campaign, which targets major offenders, disrupts drug supply chains, and rehabilitates victims. Mann emphasized the confiscation of illegally acquired properties from drug smugglers, viewing it as a critical deterrent.

The chief minister also expressed pride in the state's advancements in water management, noting a rise in canal water usage from 21% to 63% for irrigation. Mann's administration has restored numerous water channels, fortifying Punjab's agricultural sector while ensuring water resource protection from diversion.

