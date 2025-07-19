Left Menu

Punjab's Tough Stance on Sacrilege and Drugs: A New Dawn

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced new legislative efforts against sacrilege and drugs, introducing the anti-sacrilege bill with potential life imprisonment for offenses. The government combats drug abuse through the 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh' campaign, confiscating smugglers' assets and aiming to make villages drug-free. Efforts in water management were also discussed.

Updated: 19-07-2025 22:15 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has unveiled significant legislative efforts to curb sacrilege and drug-related offenses, highlighting the introduction of the anti-sacrilege bill in the state assembly. The bill aims to impose exemplary punishments, including life imprisonment, for desecrating religious scriptures, a move applauded for its stringent measures.

In tackling the enduring drug menace, Mann's government has launched the 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh' campaign, which targets major offenders, disrupts drug supply chains, and rehabilitates victims. Mann emphasized the confiscation of illegally acquired properties from drug smugglers, viewing it as a critical deterrent.

The chief minister also expressed pride in the state's advancements in water management, noting a rise in canal water usage from 21% to 63% for irrigation. Mann's administration has restored numerous water channels, fortifying Punjab's agricultural sector while ensuring water resource protection from diversion.

