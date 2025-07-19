Security Concerns Rise as Golden Temple Threatened Amid Government Inaction

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla has raised serious concerns over the lack of action by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in response to threats against Amritsar's Golden Temple. Aujla criticized Mann for not visiting the site despite alarming emails threatening to blow up the landmark.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has reportedly received five threatening emails since July 14, sparking fear among devotees. Although police detained a software engineer from Faridabad in connection with the threats, new emails continue to escalate tensions.

The onus for ensuring the temple's security lies with both Central and state governments. With technology at their disposal, experts like MLA Rana Gurjit Singh urge leaders to track down the source of threats swiftly. Meanwhile, CM Mann has appealed for public calm and emphasized his commitment to maintaining state security.