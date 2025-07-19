Left Menu

Security Concerns Rise as Golden Temple Threatened Amid Government Inaction

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla criticized Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for not visiting Amritsar despite threats to the Golden Temple. Security responsibility rests with the Central and state governments. Authorities detained a suspect linked to the threats, but concerns remain among devotees and politicians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 19-07-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 23:15 IST
Security Concerns Rise as Golden Temple Threatened Amid Government Inaction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla has raised serious concerns over the lack of action by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in response to threats against Amritsar's Golden Temple. Aujla criticized Mann for not visiting the site despite alarming emails threatening to blow up the landmark.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has reportedly received five threatening emails since July 14, sparking fear among devotees. Although police detained a software engineer from Faridabad in connection with the threats, new emails continue to escalate tensions.

The onus for ensuring the temple's security lies with both Central and state governments. With technology at their disposal, experts like MLA Rana Gurjit Singh urge leaders to track down the source of threats swiftly. Meanwhile, CM Mann has appealed for public calm and emphasized his commitment to maintaining state security.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025