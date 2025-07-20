Left Menu

Security Forces Clash with TTP in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Key Operation Results

In a coordinated operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistani security forces killed five members of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and captured eight. The operation aimed to curb rising terrorist activities in the region, amidst increasing violence following the TTP's ceasefire withdrawal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 20-07-2025 00:57 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 00:57 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a strategically executed operation in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, at least five militants belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were neutralized, with two more injured. The joint action by police and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) also led to the capture of eight insurgents.

Assistant Commissioner Tehsil Dargai Waheedullah Khan reported the operation was successfully conducted in the Mehrday area of Malakand district. The arrested terrorists have been transported to the CTD Centre, and the injured have been admitted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Dargai.

This development follows a separate encounter earlier in Hangu district where nine terrorists were killed. The operations come amid a surge in terror attacks since the TTP ended its ceasefire with the Pakistani government in November 2022, contributing to the nation's high ranking in the Global Terrorism Index 2025.

