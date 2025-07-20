Left Menu

Libya Begins Migrant Crackdown: 700 Sudanese Deported Amid Rising Tensions

Libyan authorities have deported 700 Sudanese migrants, part of a broader crackdown on illegal migration. The deportees, some with infectious diseases and others involved in criminal activities, were sent back to Sudan. Libya, a long-time transit hub for migrants aiming for Europe, remains in turmoil due to ongoing factional divides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 20-07-2025 03:36 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 03:36 IST
Libya Begins Migrant Crackdown: 700 Sudanese Deported Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In an intensified crackdown on illegal migration, eastern Libyan authorities announced the deportation of 700 Sudanese migrants, returning them to their strife-ridden homeland. The expulsion was confirmed Saturday by officials, targeting individuals from central and southeastern Libya amid ongoing tensions in the region.

The Directorate for Combating Illegal Migration cited numerous reasons for deportation, including infectious diseases such as hepatitis and AIDS, as well as criminal convictions. This campaign is part of a wider effort to disrupt human trafficking operations, orchestrated under the watchful eye of military commander Khalifa Hifter.

Libya has become a critical transit point for migrants escaping war and poverty, particularly from Africa and the Middle East. The country's unstable political climate, deteriorating since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, has allowed traffickers to exploit its porous borders with several nations.

TRENDING

1
Maya Devi University: Shaping Futures from Rural Roots to Global Heights

Maya Devi University: Shaping Futures from Rural Roots to Global Heights

 Global
2
Air Defense Foils Drone Attack on Moscow

Air Defense Foils Drone Attack on Moscow

 Russia
3
Tragedy on Wheels: A Global Look at Vehicle-Ramming Incidents

Tragedy on Wheels: A Global Look at Vehicle-Ramming Incidents

 Global
4
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025