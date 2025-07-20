Kerala High Court Releases First-Ever AI Usage Policy for Judiciary

In a landmark development, the Kerala High Court has issued an Artificial Intelligence (AI) usage policy, explicitly prohibiting the use of such tools for decision-making or legal reasoning within the district judiciary.

Dubbed a first-of-its-kind initiative, the 'Policy Regarding Use of Artificial Intelligence Tools in District Judiciary' is introduced to ensure the responsible and restricted application of AI in judicial operations amid the growing prevalence of AI software.

The policy strongly advises the district judiciary to proceed with caution, as indiscriminate AI use may lead to privacy violations, data security threats, and diminished trust in judicial outcomes.

The policy insists AI remains an assistive tool, forbidding its replacement of human judicial reasoning. It emphasizes ethical compliance, transparency, and safeguards accountability and confidentiality in judicial decision-making.

Strict disciplinary measures are outlined for policy breaches. The guidelines extend to judges, their staff, interns, and law clerks within Kerala, covering all AI tool types, including generative AI solutions like ChatGPT and Gemini.

The guidelines mandate human oversight and meticulous evaluation of AI-generated outputs. The Kerala High Court urges District Judges to disseminate the policy and ensure adherence.

