Left Menu

Gearing Up for Goa's Decisive Monsoon Assembly

The upcoming 15-day monsoon session of the Goa assembly will cover significant issues, including a tribute to 'Operation Sindoor'. The session promises discussions on governance, controversial mega housing projects, and health facilities. It also includes passing pro-people laws, despite expected contention from the opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 20-07-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 12:25 IST
Gearing Up for Goa's Decisive Monsoon Assembly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa assembly is set for a 15-day monsoon session starting Monday, with major topics on the agenda. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Armed Forces will receive commendations for the triumph of 'Operation Sindoor', launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The session also includes extending congratulations to Pope Leo XIV as the new leader of the Roman Catholic Church. A solemn moment will be observed with obituaries, particularly for former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, a victim of an Air India crash.

Amid legislative activities, opposition members, led by Yuri Alemao, plan to challenge the government's performance and address issues like corruption, inefficiencies, and the controversial promotion of mega housing projects. Health and other governance concerns are also slated for debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on Wheels: A Global Look at Vehicle-Ramming Incidents

Tragedy on Wheels: A Global Look at Vehicle-Ramming Incidents

 Global
2
Supreme Court Petition Demands Consumer 'Right to Know'

Supreme Court Petition Demands Consumer 'Right to Know'

 India
3
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025