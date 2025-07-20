Gearing Up for Goa's Decisive Monsoon Assembly

The Goa assembly is set for a 15-day monsoon session starting Monday, with major topics on the agenda. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Armed Forces will receive commendations for the triumph of 'Operation Sindoor', launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The session also includes extending congratulations to Pope Leo XIV as the new leader of the Roman Catholic Church. A solemn moment will be observed with obituaries, particularly for former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, a victim of an Air India crash.

Amid legislative activities, opposition members, led by Yuri Alemao, plan to challenge the government's performance and address issues like corruption, inefficiencies, and the controversial promotion of mega housing projects. Health and other governance concerns are also slated for debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)