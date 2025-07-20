Left Menu

New Jersey Doctor Accused of Drug Distribution for Sexual Favors

Ritesh Kalra, a doctor in New Jersey, is charged with distributing drugs for sexual favors. He allegedly ran a 'pill mill', prescribing opioids and billing false medical visits. Kalra faces allegations of fraud and exploitation, with charges leading to his release on bond under home incarceration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 20-07-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 14:11 IST
Ritesh Kalra, a New Jersey doctor, has been charged with distributing medications without legitimate medical purposes in a shocking case involving the exchange of prescriptions for sexual favors. According to a press release from the US Attorney's Office, District of New Jersey, Kalra operated what authorities describe as a 'pill mill' from his medical office, prescribing high doses of addictive drugs like oxycodone and promethazine with codeine.

In this scheme, he allegedly issued over 31,000 prescriptions, including writing more than 50 prescriptions in a single day. Also accused of billing for nonexistent in-person visits and counseling sessions, Kalra has defrauded the state's public healthcare program, according to US Attorney Alina Habba. Kalra faces serious charges after appearing before a US Magistrate Judge and has been released on home incarceration and a bond.

As the case awaits resolution, Kalra is required to cease operations of his medical practice. His attorney, Michael Baldassar, has denied the allegations, claiming that the government's press release sensationalizes the charges akin to a tabloid report, as reported by the New York Daily News.

(With inputs from agencies.)

