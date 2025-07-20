Iran Bolsters Air Defences Post-Conflict with Israel

Iran has reportedly reinforced its air defences after the recent hostilities with Israel, according to Iran's Defah Press. The news agency quoted Mahmoud Mousavi, the deputy for operations in Iran's regular army, confirming that damaged defences have been replaced with domestically sourced systems.

During the June conflict, Israel's air force significantly impacted Iran's airspace, prompting Iran to deploy successive missile and drone attacks. Iran had relied on both its own long-range Bavar-373 system and the Russian S-300 for defence, which sustained damage in the clashes.

The report emphasized the absence of foreign-imported systems in recent weeks, suggesting Iran's reliance on internal capabilities. The development follows an October display of Russian air defences by Iran, showcasing its recovery and resilience post-conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)