Transformation in Jammu and Kashmir: Integration and Peace Post Article 370

Union Minister Jitendra Singh reflects on the profound changes in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370. He highlights the greater integration, legal reforms, and a departure from appeasement-based peace strategies. These shifts have fostered a stronger sense of unity and development in the region.

Updated: 20-07-2025 15:17 IST
As the sixth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 approaches, Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized the transformation in Jammu and Kashmir. He stated that peace in the region is now achieved without appeasement, thanks to greater national integration post-Article 370 removal.

During an exclusive interview, Singh expressed that the revocation led to significant legal changes, ensuring that national laws apply uniformly in Jammu and Kashmir. This has helped overcome historical discrimination, like property rights for women, and fostered a sense of belonging among citizens.

The Minister noted the increased participation and success of Kashmiri youth across various sectors in India. He also praised development projects, like the railway expansion into Kashmir, underscoring the government's commitment to integrating the region with the rest of the country.

