Pope Leo Condemns Strike on Gaza Church

Pope Leo called for an end to war, expressing grief over the Israeli strike on a Catholic church in Gaza that killed three and injured several, including the parish priest. He urged the international community to uphold humanitarian law, protect civilians, and prohibit indiscriminate use of force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 16:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pope Leo on Sunday denounced the violence of war, expressing deep sorrow over Israel's attack on the only Catholic church in Gaza, which resulted in three fatalities and several injuries, including the parish priest. The Holy Family Church compound in Gaza City suffered significant damage from the strike.

After his Angelus prayer, Pope Leo solemnly read the names of those who perished in the tragic event. He issued a call to the global community, urging adherence to humanitarian law and the protection of civilians, while condemning collective punishment and the indiscriminate use of force.

The Israeli strike left the church's roof destroyed near its main cross, burnt its stone facade, and shattered its windows, showcasing the grave impact of the attack on the place of worship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

