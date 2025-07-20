Pope Leo Condemns Strike on Gaza Church

Pope Leo on Sunday denounced the violence of war, expressing deep sorrow over Israel's attack on the only Catholic church in Gaza, which resulted in three fatalities and several injuries, including the parish priest. The Holy Family Church compound in Gaza City suffered significant damage from the strike.

After his Angelus prayer, Pope Leo solemnly read the names of those who perished in the tragic event. He issued a call to the global community, urging adherence to humanitarian law and the protection of civilians, while condemning collective punishment and the indiscriminate use of force.

The Israeli strike left the church's roof destroyed near its main cross, burnt its stone facade, and shattered its windows, showcasing the grave impact of the attack on the place of worship.

(With inputs from agencies.)