Capture of Prime Accused in High-Profile Hospital Murder Case

Bihar Police arrested the prime accused, Tauseef, and three associates for the murder of gangster Chandan Mishra inside a Patna hospital. The operation was a joint effort with Kolkata Police, leading to the capture of all suspects involved in the high-profile crime, including key evidence from CCTV footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-07-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 16:58 IST
In a significant breakthrough, Bihar Police announced the arrest of Tauseef, the prime accused in the murder of gangster Chandan Mishra, alongside three accomplices. Mishra was gunned down inside a private hospital in Patna on Thursday morning.

The arrests occurred during a collaborated mission between the police forces of Bihar and West Bengal, culminating in the operation's success in Kolkata on Saturday. Senior Superintendent of Police Kartikeya K Sharma confirmed they would seek custodial interrogation for the suspects.

CCTV footage and telephonic records aided investigators in tracing the suspects' movements to Kolkata, prompting cooperation with the city's Special Task Force. The accused are charged under sections pertaining to murder and Arms Act violations.

