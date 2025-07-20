Capture of Prime Accused in High-Profile Hospital Murder Case

In a significant breakthrough, Bihar Police announced the arrest of Tauseef, the prime accused in the murder of gangster Chandan Mishra, alongside three accomplices. Mishra was gunned down inside a private hospital in Patna on Thursday morning.

The arrests occurred during a collaborated mission between the police forces of Bihar and West Bengal, culminating in the operation's success in Kolkata on Saturday. Senior Superintendent of Police Kartikeya K Sharma confirmed they would seek custodial interrogation for the suspects.

CCTV footage and telephonic records aided investigators in tracing the suspects' movements to Kolkata, prompting cooperation with the city's Special Task Force. The accused are charged under sections pertaining to murder and Arms Act violations.