Kolkata Police SI Accused of Molestation: Survivor's Battle for Justice

A Kolkata Police sub-inspector has come under serious accusations, as he allegedly molested a domestic worker at his home in South 24 Parganas district, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

The incident reportedly occurred in the absence of the officer's family members. The domestic help claims she was threatened with severe repercussions if she disclosed the alleged act. Recounting the episode, the survivor, employed recently through an agency, stated that she was hugged from behind and faced an attempt to violate her modesty.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that upon her protest, the officer threatened her with false theft charges and coerced her into writing on a blank sheet of paper. Though initially too frightened to approach the authorities, she eventually filed a complaint via email to the Narendrapur police station, prompting an investigation. Meanwhile, no official comments have been issued by the Kolkata Police on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)