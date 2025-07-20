Shocking Dog Attack: Man Arrested After Pit Bull Injures Boy
In the eastern suburbs, a pit bull attack led to the arrest of 43-year-old Sohail Hasan Khan after his dog injured an 11-year-old boy. The incident, witnessed and recorded by bystanders, showed the dog attacking the boy, prompting legal action against Khan, who was later released on notice.
- Country:
- India
A man faced arrest after a pit bull under his watch attacked an 11-year-old boy in the eastern suburbs, police reported on Sunday. The event, which was videotaped and circulated widely on social media, occurred Thursday in Mankhurd.
Sohail Hasan Khan, aged 43, became the subject of a police complaint from the boy's father, accusing Khan of allowing his pit bull to attack the child. At the time of the attack, the boy was playing inside a parked autorickshaw, according to the police.
The video footage depicted both the dog attack and spectators, including Khan, laughing during the incident. The boy suffered a chin injury as a result. A case was booked against Khan who was apprehended on Friday but subsequently released with a notice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Outrage Over MLA's Viral Video: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Gaikwad in Controversy
Maharashtra Minister Denies Money Bag Allegations Amid Viral Video Controversy
Maharashtra Minister's Viral Video Sparks SIT Probe Demand
Controversy Ignites: Viral Video of Conflict Over Marathi Language in Maharashtra
Man seen firing pistol in viral video arrested in Northeast Delhi