Shocking Dog Attack: Man Arrested After Pit Bull Injures Boy

A man faced arrest after a pit bull under his watch attacked an 11-year-old boy in the eastern suburbs, police reported on Sunday. The event, which was videotaped and circulated widely on social media, occurred Thursday in Mankhurd.

Sohail Hasan Khan, aged 43, became the subject of a police complaint from the boy's father, accusing Khan of allowing his pit bull to attack the child. At the time of the attack, the boy was playing inside a parked autorickshaw, according to the police.

The video footage depicted both the dog attack and spectators, including Khan, laughing during the incident. The boy suffered a chin injury as a result. A case was booked against Khan who was apprehended on Friday but subsequently released with a notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)