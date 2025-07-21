Global Concerns: Tariffs, Trade, and Troubled Territories

In a significant diplomatic move, South Korea's national security adviser headed to Washington as the tariff deadline with the United States looms. This visit underscores the tense economic relations as both nations seek to avoid punitive tariffs by the August 1 deadline.

Pope Leo condemned the violence in Gaza following an Israeli strike. His heartfelt plea for peace came after the Holy Family Church was damaged, killing three and injuring several, including its priest. The incident has escalated tensions, drawing international concern.

In another diplomatic front, the Democratic Republic of Congo and M23 rebels are set to sign a peace agreement in Qatar, promising an end to hostilities. Meanwhile, Japan's political dynamics shift as its ruling coalition loses upper house control, underlining internal governmental instability.