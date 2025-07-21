Supreme Court Criticizes ED's Role in Political Cases
The Supreme Court has upheld the Karnataka High Court's decision to quash a politically sensitive case against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife. The Court critiqued the Enforcement Directorate's involvement in political disputes, emphasizing such battles should be fought at the polls, not in the judiciary.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 12:33 IST
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Monday voiced concerns over the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) role in politically sensitive cases.
Chief Justice B R Gavai, heading a bench, upheld the Karnataka High Court's ruling to dismiss charges against BM Parvati, wife of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in the MUDA case.
Emphasizing that political battles should be resolved at the electorate level, Gavai advised the ED against being used as a political tool, highlighting the need for restraint in the agency's operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community
Tragedy in Texas: A Community Grapples with Devastating Flash Flood
Chargesheet Filed Against 11 in Jammu and Kashmir Narco-Terror Investigation
Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility