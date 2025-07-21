Left Menu

Supreme Court Criticizes ED's Role in Political Cases

The Supreme Court has upheld the Karnataka High Court's decision to quash a politically sensitive case against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife. The Court critiqued the Enforcement Directorate's involvement in political disputes, emphasizing such battles should be fought at the polls, not in the judiciary.

New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 12:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday voiced concerns over the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) role in politically sensitive cases.

Chief Justice B R Gavai, heading a bench, upheld the Karnataka High Court's ruling to dismiss charges against BM Parvati, wife of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in the MUDA case.

Emphasizing that political battles should be resolved at the electorate level, Gavai advised the ED against being used as a political tool, highlighting the need for restraint in the agency's operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

