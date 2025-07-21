Statue Dispute Sparks Tension in Kodapur

In Kodapur village, Ganganagar, a statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was allegedly uprooted and thrown into a canal, causing tension in the area, police reported. The incident occurred due to its placement on a contested farmland path, according to preliminary reports from the revenue department.

Local police noted the involvement of unidentified individuals in removing the statue, which had been a longstanding source of local disputes. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ganganagar) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat confirmed the incident and reassured that the situation remains peaceful.

A case has been filed, and plans to replace the statue are underway. Authorities are working to maintain order and ensure that the village remains calm amidst the ongoing tensions.

