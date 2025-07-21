Left Menu

Statue Dispute Sparks Tension in Kodapur

Tensions rose in Kodapur village, Ganganagar, after a statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was uprooted and discarded into a canal due to a dispute over its placement on a farmland access path. Authorities have registered a case and plan to install a new statue soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 21-07-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 12:39 IST
In Kodapur village, Ganganagar, a statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was allegedly uprooted and thrown into a canal, causing tension in the area, police reported. The incident occurred due to its placement on a contested farmland path, according to preliminary reports from the revenue department.

Local police noted the involvement of unidentified individuals in removing the statue, which had been a longstanding source of local disputes. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ganganagar) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat confirmed the incident and reassured that the situation remains peaceful.

A case has been filed, and plans to replace the statue are underway. Authorities are working to maintain order and ensure that the village remains calm amidst the ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

