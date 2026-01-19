Allies at Loggerheads: A Historical View on Trans-Atlantic Disputes

The United States and Europe have often found themselves at odds since World War II, with their alliance facing several notable diplomatic crises. Historical disputes such as the Suez crisis, the Vietnam War, and the Euromissile crisis have marked a pattern of trans-Atlantic tension.

In 2003, the US invasion of Iraq caused a significant rift with Europe, particularly with France and Germany. These disputes have been exacerbated by practices like extraordinary rendition during the 'war on terror', and more recently, the divergent policies concerning the War in Ukraine under Trump's presidency.

Under the Trump administration, the national security strategy and trade tariffs further strained relations, painting European allies as weak and unreliable while introducing heavy tariffs on European goods. Such actions highlighted a deepening divide in the trans-Atlantic alliance.

