Left Menu

Impact of China's Mega-Dam on the Brahmaputra: Assam's Perspective

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed concerns regarding China's construction of the world's largest dam on the Brahmaputra River. Sarma emphasized that much of the river's flow comes from Bhutan and Arunachal Pradesh, suggesting no immediate risk. He speculated on potential outcomes but deferred to the Centre for further evaluation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-07-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 13:02 IST
Impact of China's Mega-Dam on the Brahmaputra: Assam's Perspective
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma moved to calm fears over China's ongoing construction of the world's largest dam on the Brahmaputra River. Sarma highlighted that the majority of the river's waters originate from Bhutan and Arunachal Pradesh, diminishing immediate concerns over reduced water levels.

During an interaction with reporters, Sarma conveyed uncertainty regarding the dam's future impact, attributing it to various speculative theories. He expressed confidence that India's central government is in dialogue with China to address any potential issues arising from this development.

The Chinese project, a whopping USD 167.8 billion dam situated in Tibet near the Indian border, launched formally on Saturday. Sarma pondered conflicting scientific opinions on the dam's potential to alter river flow and its implications for biodiversity, hinting at the Centre's role in assessing the full ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025