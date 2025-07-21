Impact of China's Mega-Dam on the Brahmaputra: Assam's Perspective
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed concerns regarding China's construction of the world's largest dam on the Brahmaputra River. Sarma emphasized that much of the river's flow comes from Bhutan and Arunachal Pradesh, suggesting no immediate risk. He speculated on potential outcomes but deferred to the Centre for further evaluation.
- Country:
- India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma moved to calm fears over China's ongoing construction of the world's largest dam on the Brahmaputra River. Sarma highlighted that the majority of the river's waters originate from Bhutan and Arunachal Pradesh, diminishing immediate concerns over reduced water levels.
During an interaction with reporters, Sarma conveyed uncertainty regarding the dam's future impact, attributing it to various speculative theories. He expressed confidence that India's central government is in dialogue with China to address any potential issues arising from this development.
The Chinese project, a whopping USD 167.8 billion dam situated in Tibet near the Indian border, launched formally on Saturday. Sarma pondered conflicting scientific opinions on the dam's potential to alter river flow and its implications for biodiversity, hinting at the Centre's role in assessing the full ramifications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brahmaputra
- dam
- China
- Assam
- Himanta Biswa Sarma
- river
- water
- impact
- construction
- Centre
ALSO READ
Delhi's Canal Revamp: Solar Panels Over Munak for Water and Energy
Hostile Waters: Houthi Militants Attack Ship in the Red Sea
Contaminated Water Crisis in Yadgir: Tragic Consequences
Severe Flooding Hits Assam: Rising Waters Breach Warning Levels Across India
Thunag Reels Under Water Crisis as Cloudbursts Devastate Mandi District