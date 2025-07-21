Impact of China's Mega-Dam on the Brahmaputra: Assam's Perspective

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma moved to calm fears over China's ongoing construction of the world's largest dam on the Brahmaputra River. Sarma highlighted that the majority of the river's waters originate from Bhutan and Arunachal Pradesh, diminishing immediate concerns over reduced water levels.

During an interaction with reporters, Sarma conveyed uncertainty regarding the dam's future impact, attributing it to various speculative theories. He expressed confidence that India's central government is in dialogue with China to address any potential issues arising from this development.

The Chinese project, a whopping USD 167.8 billion dam situated in Tibet near the Indian border, launched formally on Saturday. Sarma pondered conflicting scientific opinions on the dam's potential to alter river flow and its implications for biodiversity, hinting at the Centre's role in assessing the full ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)